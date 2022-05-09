Notable Monday Option Activity: CVX, MA, FOCS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 59,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 20,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) options are showing a volume of 2,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of FOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,100 underlying shares of FOCS. Below is a chart showing FOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

