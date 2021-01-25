Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CVS, JPM, ANTM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 28,419 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 66,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) saw options trading volume of 4,264 contracts, representing approximately 426,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular