Notable Monday Option Activity: CVNA, CVS, JWN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 8,840 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 3,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 40,310 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 18,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,200 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, CVS options, or JWN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.