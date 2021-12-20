Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CSTM, ROKU, CROX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 7,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 760,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 781,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 7,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 70,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 14,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 12,082 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

