Notable Monday Option Activity: CSTM, COIN, TRTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 19,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 169.3% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 18,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 156,828 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 119.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 7,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 776,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) options are showing a volume of 4,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 421,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

