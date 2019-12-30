Notable Monday Option Activity: CSTE, TTD, WVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesarstone Ltd (Symbol: CSTE), where a total volume of 1,959 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 195,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.7% of CSTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of CSTE. Below is a chart showing CSTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 22,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) saw options trading volume of 13,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 146.1% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,800 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

