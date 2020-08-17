Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CSCO, MA, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 156,945 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 18,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 18,127 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 13,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,400 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

