Notable Monday Option Activity: CROX, ELAN, ALB

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 4,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 496,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) options are showing a volume of 16,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ELAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ELAN. Below is a chart showing ELAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 4,573 contracts, representing approximately 457,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

