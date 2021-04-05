Notable Monday Option Activity: CRM, TGT, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 41,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 22,117 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 3,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 21,888 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, TGT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

