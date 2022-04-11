Notable Monday Option Activity: CPRI, DPZ, SITM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 16,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,900 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,988 contracts, representing approximately 398,800 underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) options are showing a volume of 2,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, DPZ options, or SITM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
