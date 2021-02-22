Notable Monday Option Activity: CPLG, ROKU, UPLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CorePoint Lodging Inc (Symbol: CPLG), where a total of 6,604 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 660,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 365.9% of CPLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 180,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of CPLG. Below is a chart showing CPLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 80,508 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 204.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 8,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) options are showing a volume of 4,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.3% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPLG options, ROKU options, or UPLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.