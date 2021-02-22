Markets
CPLG

Notable Monday Option Activity: CPLG, ROKU, UPLD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CorePoint Lodging Inc (Symbol: CPLG), where a total of 6,604 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 660,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 365.9% of CPLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 180,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of CPLG. Below is a chart showing CPLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 80,508 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 204.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 8,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) options are showing a volume of 4,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.3% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CPLG options, ROKU options, or UPLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPLG ROKU UPLD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest