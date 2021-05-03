Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: COUP, DPZ, OPY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP), where a total volume of 13,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,000 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 6,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 655,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY) saw options trading volume of 1,325 contracts, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares or approximately 129.1% of OPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of OPY. Below is a chart showing OPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

