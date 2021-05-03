Notable Monday Option Activity: COUP, DPZ, OPY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP), where a total volume of 13,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,000 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 6,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 655,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY) saw options trading volume of 1,325 contracts, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares or approximately 129.1% of OPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of OPY. Below is a chart showing OPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

