Notable Monday Option Activity: COTY, K, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), where a total of 28,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,500 underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 10,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,400 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 113,072 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 5,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,300 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COTY options, K options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

