Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, V, SWTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 21,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 78,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 12,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) saw options trading volume of 3,732 contracts, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

