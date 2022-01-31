Markets
COST

Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, V, SWTX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 21,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 78,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 12,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) saw options trading volume of 3,732 contracts, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, V options, or SWTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST V SWTX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular