Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, SNBR, MDLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 34,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 172.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) saw options trading volume of 3,751 contracts, representing approximately 375,100 underlying shares or approximately 133.6% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,300 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medallia Inc (Symbol: MDLA) options are showing a volume of 11,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.7% of MDLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MDLA. Below is a chart showing MDLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, SNBR options, or MDLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

