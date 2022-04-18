Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, SFIX, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 24,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:
Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 25,915 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 15,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 832,603 contracts, representing approximately 83.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 91,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
