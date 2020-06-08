Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, MO, ANTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 25,598 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 64,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 11,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 7,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

