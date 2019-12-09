Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, GS, GLW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 19,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 21,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 38,438 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 25,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, GS options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

