Notable Monday Option Activity: COP, XOM, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total volume of 34,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,200 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 142,295 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 8,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,200 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 70,228 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COP options, XOM options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

