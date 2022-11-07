Notable Monday Option Activity: COF, LXU, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 13,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 3,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 327,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 1,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, LXU options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

