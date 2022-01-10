Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CNXC, BYND, BCRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), where a total of 2,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 226,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.8% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 231,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 41,678 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 3,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) options are showing a volume of 24,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,500 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

