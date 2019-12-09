Notable Monday Option Activity: CNST, NOC, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CNST), where a total volume of 2,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 251,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of CNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of CNST. Below is a chart showing CNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 330,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,322 contracts, representing approximately 832,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

