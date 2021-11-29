Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CNDT, NKE, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Conduent Inc (Symbol: CNDT), where a total volume of 8,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 873,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of CNDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares of CNDT. Below is a chart showing CNDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 32,961 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 10,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) options are showing a volume of 53,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 4,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,700 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

