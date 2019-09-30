Markets
CMG

Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, VRAY, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 15,316 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 309.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY) saw options trading volume of 40,873 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 226.2% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 20,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 50,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

