Notable Monday Option Activity: CLX, NUE, MNTV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 19,892 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 49,242 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 139% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 15,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) options are showing a volume of 25,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.4% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, NUE options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

