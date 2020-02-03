Notable Monday Option Activity: CLX, DPLO, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 4,423 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 442,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (Symbol: DPLO) saw options trading volume of 3,551 contracts, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares or approximately 45% of DPLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,400 underlying shares of DPLO. Below is a chart showing DPLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,658 contracts, representing approximately 265,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, DPLO options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

