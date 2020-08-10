Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CLX, AXP, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 9,034 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 903,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 20,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 66,032 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 13,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular