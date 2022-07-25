Notable Monday Option Activity: CLFD, ENTA, SONO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD), where a total of 1,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 198,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,000 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) saw options trading volume of 1,348 contracts, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of ENTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of ENTA. Below is a chart showing ENTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 10,054 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
