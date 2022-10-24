Notable Monday Option Activity: CIM, PII, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total of 21,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 20,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 2,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 284,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,115 contracts, representing approximately 811,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIM options, PII options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.