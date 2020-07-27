Markets
CIEN

Notable Monday Option Activity: CIEN, HCSG, SPGI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total volume of 9,955 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 995,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) saw options trading volume of 4,107 contracts, representing approximately 410,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of HCSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of HCSG. Below is a chart showing HCSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) options are showing a volume of 4,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

