Notable Monday Option Activity: CI, MU, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 9,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 931,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 80,058 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 3,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CI options, MU options, or OLED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

