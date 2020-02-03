Notable Monday Option Activity: CI, ECPG, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 14,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.7% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) saw options trading volume of 1,875 contracts, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.3% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,579 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

