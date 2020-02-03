Markets
CI

Notable Monday Option Activity: CI, ECPG, COST

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 14,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.7% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) saw options trading volume of 1,875 contracts, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.3% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,579 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CI options, ECPG options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CI ECPG COST

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular