Notable Monday Option Activity: CHRW, WYNN, TRIP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 8,459 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 845,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 25,558 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 22, 2020, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 13,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 4,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,700 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

