Markets
CHRW

Notable Monday Option Activity: CHRW, WYNN, TRIP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 8,459 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 845,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 25,558 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 22, 2020, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 13,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 4,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,700 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, WYNN options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHRW WYNN TRIP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular