Notable Monday Option Activity: CHRW, UA, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 5,638 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 563,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) options are showing a volume of 11,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,500 underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 9,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 972,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

