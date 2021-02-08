Notable Monday Option Activity: CHGG, EDIT, KTB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG), where a total of 12,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.2% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) saw options trading volume of 21,948 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,900 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) options are showing a volume of 3,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of KTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of KTB. Below is a chart showing KTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHGG options, EDIT options, or KTB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.