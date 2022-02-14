Notable Monday Option Activity: CHEF, YETI, IGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total of 1,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 267,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 7,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 8,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 867,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHEF options, YETI options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
