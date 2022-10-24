Notable Monday Option Activity: CEIX, TEX, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total volume of 2,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 284,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) options are showing a volume of 2,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 246,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of TEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of TEX. Below is a chart showing TEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 16,247 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

