Notable Monday Option Activity: CCXI, MHK, PAYC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI), where a total of 5,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 763,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 2,941 contracts, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 2,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

