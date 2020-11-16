Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CCL, UPWK, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 467,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 55.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 39,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) options are showing a volume of 26,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 14,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 12,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

