Notable Monday Option Activity: CCL, SLB, TXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 30,841 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 43,429 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 839,500 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 17,725 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,900 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

