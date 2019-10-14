Notable Monday Option Activity: CCK, PII, STAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), where a total of 8,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 816,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,300 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 3,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 335,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 1,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCK options, PII options, or STAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

