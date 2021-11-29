Notable Monday Option Activity: CBRE, INTC, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE), where a total volume of 40,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 315.7% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 20,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 146,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 19,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 16,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBRE options, INTC options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.