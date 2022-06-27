Notable Monday Option Activity: CBOE, DPZ, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total volume of 2,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 274,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 8,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 815,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, DPZ options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
