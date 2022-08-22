Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, VSTO, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 2,832 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 376,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 4,584 contracts, representing approximately 458,400 underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,600 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 45 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARS options, VSTO options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

