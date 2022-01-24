Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, FIVN, TXG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 3,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 495,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 7,778 contracts, representing approximately 777,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG) options are showing a volume of 6,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of TXG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,700 underlying shares of TXG. Below is a chart showing TXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARS options, FIVN options, or TXG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

