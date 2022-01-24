Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, FIVN, TXG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 3,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 495,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 7,778 contracts, representing approximately 777,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG) options are showing a volume of 6,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of TXG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,700 underlying shares of TXG. Below is a chart showing TXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CARS options, FIVN options, or TXG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.