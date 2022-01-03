Notable Monday Option Activity: CARG, DPZ, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG), where a total volume of 10,694 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.3% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,954 contracts, representing approximately 295,400 underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 11,530 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 3,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARG options, DPZ options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

