Notable Monday Option Activity: CAR, SG, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 8,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 858,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG) options are showing a volume of 10,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,500 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 48,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAR options, SG options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
