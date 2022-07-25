Notable Monday Option Activity: CAH, MRNA, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total volume of 9,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 922,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 20,404 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 25,225 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 9,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,200 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAH options, MRNA options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
