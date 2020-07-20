Markets
CACC

Notable Monday Option Activity: CACC, HES, MRK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total of 646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 157,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 9,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 33,219 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 14,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CACC options, HES options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CACC HES MRK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular