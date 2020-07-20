Notable Monday Option Activity: CACC, HES, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total of 646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 157,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 9,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 33,219 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 14,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

