Notable Monday Option Activity: C, RGEN, WYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 84,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 9,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,200 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) options are showing a volume of 2,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 215,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of RGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of RGEN. Below is a chart showing RGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND) options are showing a volume of 4,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of WYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 988,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,600 underlying shares of WYND. Below is a chart showing WYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, RGEN options, or WYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.